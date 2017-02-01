Activision forms consumer products group, puts Mattel vet at helm

With an eye on game-based merch, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has assembled a new consumer products division, and named former Mattel and Disney executive Tim Kilpin the group's CEO and president.

The division will "further accelerate Activision Blizzard’s global growth strategy by leveraging its iconic content and creating new ways for audiences to connect with the Company’s franchises and characters."

That includes the Call of Duty game series as well as World of Warcraft, not to mention mobile sensation Candy Crush Saga and newer games like Overwatch.

The new division will roll up consumer product teams from Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital.

Kilpin was most recently president and chief commercial officer at Mattel, and had previously served there as executive VP for Mattel's Boys and Girls Division.