Credit Acceptance: Where's the sell-side love?

The company earned $96.7M or $4.79 per share in Q4, up from $83.3M and $4.00 a year earlier and against expectations for $4.26.

For the full-year, Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) earned $360.6M or $17.67 per share vs. $309.8M and $14.77 in 2015.

JMP's David Scharf, who rates the stock Underperform with $180 price target ( 10% downside ), tells Bloomberg the report appears to hide an acceleration in competitive pressure on loan growth and continued downward revisions to collection forecasts. Other flags include stalled dealer count growth, the first Y/Y decline in number of loans since 2009, and little room left in margins with the efficiency ratio at an historic low.

Compass Point's Michael Tarkan, who rates the stock Sell with $170 PT ( 15% downside ), says performance remains lackluster.

Of 10 sell-siders who cover CACC, according to Bloomberg, there are four Holds and six Sells.

