Wecast Network +16.5% as it closes on Sun Video with higher revenue target

Wecast Network (NASDAQ:WCST) is up 16.5% premarket after wrapping its acquisition of Sun Video Group and setting 2017 revenue guidance at $280M.

Sun Video Group HK Limited has a 51% ownership in supply chain management operator M.Y Products. For selling all the SVG shares, Bruno Wu's BT Capital Global Limited get $800,000 in cash and a $50M promissory note, convertible into WCST stock at $1.50/share.

WCST closed yesterday at $1.15; it's quoting at $1.34 premarket.

Part of the deal is SVG guaranteeing it will hit revenue/profit milestones within 12 months of closing, or forfeit back to Wecast the stock and promissory note it received, pro rata. The revenue milestone has been increased to $250M from $200M, hence the new guidance.