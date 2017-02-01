Stocks set to halt slide, helped by Apple's strong quarter

Stock futures point to a higher open, extending gains after the ADP release showed U.S. private companies added a much higher than expected 246K new workers to their payrolls; S&P and Dow +0.3% , Nasdaq +0.6% .

Trading could be cautious ahead of the FOMC's decision on interest rates at 2 p.m., although few expect any changes to Fed policy.

Major European indexes trade higher across the board, with France's CAC +1.4% , Germany's DAX +1.3% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.6% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended +0.6% while China's Shanghai Composite is closed for Lunar New Year.

Futures are enjoying a lift from Apple, +5% pre-market after beating top and bottom line estimates with the help of record iPhone sales that also topped expectations.

U.S. crude oil +0.9% at $53.33/bbl.

Also still ahead: PMI manufacturing, ISM manufacturing, construction spending, EIA petroleum inventories, auto sales