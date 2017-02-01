Generic competitors to Teva's Copaxone see no rationale for delaying market entry pending appeal

Unsurprisingly, Mylan (MYL +0.8% ) and other generic firms poised to launch their alternatives to Teva's (TEVA +1.8% ) MS drug Copaxone (glatiramer acetate injection) see no reason for the judge to ban their products while Teva appeals the adverse district court decision. The firms voiced their opinions in a letter to a federal judge.

Mylan says such orders are "exceedingly rare" and Teva will be fighting to overturn a "thorough and well-reasoned decision."

Other companies involved in the matter are: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (RDY -0.9% ), Pfizer (PFE -1% ), Synthon and Amneal.

If the Delaware judge rejects Teva's request to block the market entry of the generics, it can turn to an appeals court in Washington, D.C. that specializes in patent law. It is the same court the will be considering the USPTO's decision that three of the four Copaxone patents were invalid.

Source: Bloomberg