GM focuses on profit in U.S., Bolt EVs now in the mix

General Motors (GM +0.6% ) focused on the bottom line during January, according to sales VP Kurt McNeil.

"In early January, we focused on profitability while key competitors sold down their large stocks of deeply discounted, old-model-year pickups," says McNeil.

Sales by brand: Chevrolet -1.9% to 135,170 units; GMC +1.1% to 37,324; Buick -28% to 13,117; Cadillac -4.1% at 10,298.

Chevy Silverado-C/K pickup sales fell 6% to 35,553. Bolt sales came in at 1,162 units - despite the pure EV only being sold in California and Oregon.

GM's average transaction price increased 4.4% Y/Y to $39,559 during the month. (per Kelley Blue Book).

