Cowen says political pressure on drug pricing on back burner to changing ACA

In a client note, Cowen & Company says statements from President Trump about high drug prices will remain just that while politicians focus their energy on the "repeal and replace" of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). It says Washington is too preoccupied with changing the ACA to focus on pricing.

Pricing could be back in Congress' crosshairs this summer, though, which could contain July increases, typically the highest of the year. Increases last month, the other routine time for such activity, were relatively normal.

