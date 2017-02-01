Pacific Coast Oil Trust +16%, expects to make Q1 cash distribution

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT +16% ) surges higher at the open after saying it will not pay a cash distribution in February - the trust has not paid a cash distribution since January 2016 - but expects to make a distribution during Q1.

ROYT says during Q1 it expects to produce net profits and royalties to the benefit of unitholders that will exceed $2M, which would mean the Trust will no longer be at risk of termination at the end of 2017.

ROYT thus would make a cash distribution from net profits and overriding royalties generated during Q1, since cash distributions are made two months after production, payment to unitholders would occur in March-May 2017.