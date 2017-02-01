Susquehanna recommends Qualcomm call spread, Integrated Device calls

With volatility high and skew low, vertical call spreads in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) are a way to limit risk and position for upside, says Susquehanna derivatives strategist Chirs Jacobson.

He recommends the Jan. 2018 $60-$70 call spread (buy the $60 call and sell the $70 call) as it positions for a meaningful rebound in the stock (currently at $53.46) while also paying off should the shares rise to Susquehanna's $70 price target.

Jacobson is also a fan of Integrated Device (NASDAQ:IDTI) Feb. 25 calls following yesterday's big post-earnings decline. The company has an upcoming analyst event, but the calls aren't pricing in a whole lot of volatility ahead of it.

Source: Bloomberg