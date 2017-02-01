More on Meritor's FQ1

Meritor (MTOR +5.5% ) reports revenue fell 14% in FQ1 due to lower production in the North America Class 8 truck market.

Commercial Truck & Industrial sales decreased 14.8% to $539M.

Aftermarket & Trailer sales dropped 9.4% to $184M.

Gross margin rate squeezed 20 bps to 12.7%.

Segment EBITDA: Commercial Truck & Industrial: $42M (-19.2%); Aftermarket & Trailer: $22M (+10%).

Adjusted EBITDA margin down 20 bps to 9.4%.

FY2017 Guidance: Revenue: $3B to $3.1B; Adjusted EBITDA margin: 9.6% to 10%; Net income: $80M to $85M; Diluted EPS: $0.90 to $0.95; Adjusted EPS from continuing operations: $1.25 to $1.40; Shares outstanding: ~89M; Free cash flow: $50M to $70M; Capital expenditure: ~$90M; Interest expnese: ~$80M.