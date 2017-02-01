Kindred and Genesis team up to improve outcomes in post-acute care; Kindred up 5%

Genesis Healthcare (GEN) and Kindred Healthcare (KND +4.5% ) enter into a strategic collaboration to improve quality, outcomes and care transitions in the post-acute setting.

The companies will collaboratively develop and implement best practices aimed at improving the quality of care, patient safety, efficiency and availability of healthcare services in the community, with a high priority on the post-acute realm.

The partnership will include comprehensive data tracking and analyses on discharges, readmissions, length of stay and other quality and episode of care metrics in order to develop evidence-based clinical protocols, quality standards and benchmarks to benefit patients.

Financial terms are not provided.