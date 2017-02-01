General Motors turns strategic with inventory

General Motors (GM -1% ) explains that inventory levels are expected to ease after adjustments to passenger car productions were implemented on January 29 at Ohio and Michigan plants.

The rise in inventory levels during January is strategic with downtimes planned ahead for new launches.

An exec with GM also tells Seeking Alpha that an increase in inventory during January is typical with the month historically being a low-sales, high-production period.

