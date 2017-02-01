Analysts: Dish/EchoStar cleanup could be prelude to bigger deal

A deal that moves assets around between Dish Network (DISH +3% ) and EchoStar (SATS +8% ) -- consolidating streaming and satellite assets with Dish -- sure looks like a precursor to game-changing M&A, analysts suggest.

Dish will offer its 80% stake in Hughes Retail Group (held as a tracking stock) in return for several businesses including OTT development, wireless spectrum, real estate and EchoStar's 10% interest in Sling TV.

That's expected to be a tax-free exchange wrapping up this quarter, which could set up a bigger tie-up with the completion of the FCC's broadcast incentive spectrum auction.

The deal simplifies their structures and "eliminates negative points for a potential deal," says Macquarie's Amy Yong, a "suspicious" swap after last week featured chatter of a deal between Charter and Verizon (which depressed Dish shares). A Verizon/Charter deal would surely put the brakes on a potential Verizon/Dish deal.

Wells Fargo's Marci Ryvicker similarly has a "gut feeling" that Charlie Ergen is "cleaning these two companies up for a reason."

"Conspiracy theories are apt to emerge," says Citi's Jason Bazinet, who thinks the trade is bullish for both companies but with SATS the bigger winner. Rather than setting up DISH for a sale, the firm says, the real motivation is M&A for EchoStar.