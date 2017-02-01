Fiat Chrysler sticks with retail strategy in U.S.

Sales fall sharply for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU -0.8% ) in January as it stuck with a strategy to reduce daily rental sales.

Brand sales growth: Fiat -9% to 2,164 units; Chrysler -39% to 13,377; Jeep -7% to 58,415; Dodge -17% to 40,109; Ram +5% to 38,045; Alfa Romeo 108. Maserati 889.

The automaker says retail sales were flat during the month to represent 72% of all sales.

FCA's average transaction price was up 5% Y/Y to $336,236 as a higher mix of SUVs and top-line trucks factored in.

