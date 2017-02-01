Lilly chief Ricks says price increases only a minor part of growth

On CNBC's Squawk Box, Eli Lilly (LLY +0.9% ) CEO David Ricks said price increases are not fueling his firm's growth, representing only 1% of the company's 9% increase in pharmaceuticals.

He added that the recent meeting between drug industry leaders and President Trump was very positive, citing the President's attention on the importance of innovation as a key driver to contain healthcare costs. Mr. Ricks added that Lilly will be looking at "market-based" solutions to address the high cost of medicines to consumers.