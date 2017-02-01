Marathon Petroleum Q4 earnings rout forecasts; to speed up asset transfer

Marathon Petroleum (MPC +0.4% ) is higher but has shed strong early gains after Q4 earnings and revenue easily beat expectations, and the company says it will accelerate the drop-down of assets with ~$1.4B of annual EBITDA to its MPLX (MPLX +0.3% ) unit.

MPC also says a special committee of its board will conduct a review of its Speedway convenience stores and gas stations and provide an update by mid-2017.

The confirmation of the dropdown this year suggests that monetization of MPC's stake in MPLX will occur at or around year-end 2017, Tudor Pickering Holt analysts say.

MPC, whose operations are primarily in the U.S. Midwest, Southeast and Gulf Coast, says its Q4 refining and marketing gross margin rose to $11.41/bbl from $10.75 in Q3; Tudor analysts had estimated $10.25/bbl for the latest quarter.