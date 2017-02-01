Aflac lower by 3% after earnings miss

Q4 operating EPS of $1.54 compared to $1.56 one year earlier. Expectations were for $1.59. The stronger dollar/yen boosted operating EPS by $0.08 this year.

Q4 buybacks of 2.8M shares for $200M. Full-year buybacks of 21.6M shares for $1.4B. Another 26.8M shares remains in authorization.

Operating ROE of 15.6% in Q4, or 13.7% excluding currency impact. Full-year operating ROE of 17.3%, excluding currency impact.

Full-year 2017 guidance is unchanged with EPS of $6.40-$6.65 assuming average dollar/yen of ¥108.70. Company expects to buy back $1.3B-$1.5B of stock this year.

Previously: AFLAC misses by $0.09, beats on revenue (Jan. 31)