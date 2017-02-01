Advanced Micro Devices raised to $14 target at Canaccord Genuity

From $13 prior (current price $11.78, +13.55% ).

Analyst Matthew Ramsay: "With a much more healthy overall company and stronger management team now well established in their roles, 2017 sets up as a critical year for the company with new product introductions across the PC, GPU and server segment that (if successful) should all yield materially higher gross margins versus today's offerings."

Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD) reiterated.

Yesterday (January 31, 2017) – Advanced Micro Devices +3.86%; Q4 2016 results, Q2 revenue view midpoint over projections