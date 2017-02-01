UnitedHealth to cover SMA drug Spinraza

In a policy update effective April 1, UnitedHeathcare (UNH +0.1%) says it will cover Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS -1.4%) and Biogen's (BIIB +0.3%) Spinraza (nusinersen) for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) types 1-3. The policy specifies that Spinraza should be prescribed by an neurologist with expertise in SMA or a physician in consultation with such a neurologist. Initial authorization will be a maximum of four loading doses.
Aetna (AET +0.8%) has yet to make a coverage decision. Anthem (ANTM +2.3%) will cover.
Source: Bloomberg
