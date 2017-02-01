KB Home announced the grand opening of The Vista and The Row at Wellington Heights

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced the grand opening of The Vista and The Row at Wellington Heights, located near Interstate 280 and the Daly City BART station offering Bay Area buyers exquisite master-plan living overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The Wellington row range will be in size from 2,209 to 2,781 sq. ft., with up to four bedrooms, and three-and-a-half baths and the pricing begins from the low-$1M.

The Wellington vista features two- and three-story townhome-style condominiums ranging in size from 1,234 to 2,052 sq. ft., with up to five bedrooms and four baths and the pricing begins from the high-$900K.