Mizuho says UNH's coverage of Spinraza not a "not a home run"

Nusinersen developer Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS -1.1% ) gives up its initial gain as investors become more fully aware of the impact that UnitedHealthcare's (UNH +0.2% ) coverage of Spinraza will have on its bottom line.

Mizuho's Salim Syed says calls it "overall good" but "not a home run" since the policy says SMA patients need to have at least two copies (homozygous) of the SMN2 gene, potentially excluding as many as 27% of SMA type 1 babies. He adds that inclusion of type 2 and 3 SMA is a key positive.

Source: Bloomberg