S&P leads a parade of negative sentiment on Under Armour

S&P Ratings cuts the credit profile on Under Armour (UA -0.7% ) to junk status (BB+) following the company's earnings and guidance update.

Rating cuts on UA are also coming in fast and furious from Wall Street: B. Riley to Neutral from Buy, Buckingham Research to Underperform from Buy, Evercore ISI to Hold from Buy (part of broad sector call), FBR & Co. to Market Perform from Outperform.

Shares of Under Armour bottomed out at $18.52 yesterday.

Previously: Citi makes the bull case for Under Armour (Feb. 1)