S&P leads a parade of negative sentiment on Under Armour

S&P Ratings cuts the credit profile on Under Armour (UA -0.7%) to junk status (BB+) following the company's earnings and guidance update.
Rating cuts on UA are also coming in fast and furious from Wall Street: B. Riley to Neutral from Buy, Buckingham Research to Underperform from Buy, Evercore ISI to Hold from Buy (part of broad sector call), FBR & Co. to Market Perform from Outperform.
Shares of Under Armour bottomed out at $18.52 yesterday.
