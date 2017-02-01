KB Home Announces the Opening Of Southshore At Bannon Lakes

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced the grand opening of Southshore at Bannon Lakes, offering easy access to Interstate 95 and Highway 1 and exclusive resident amenities.

KB Home is offering 13 one- and two-story floor plans in Executive Series and the Classic Series with homes range in size from 1,342 to 3,052 sq. ft., and can include up to 6 bedrooms and 4 baths with pricing begins in the low-$200,000s.

The property features an extensive 6.9 acre amenity center featuring a 4,000 sq. ft. club house with large covered porch and 5,000 sq. ft. swimming pool and kids’ splash pads.