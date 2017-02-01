Reuters: Orion Mine P-E firm to sell $1B mining royalty portfolio

P-E firm Orion Mine Finance tells Reuters it is in talks to sell a portfolio of 87 mining royalty, streaming and offtake assets.
The firm did not identify specific buyers, but Reuters says talks have included Franco-Nevada (FNV -1.2%), Silver Wheaton (SLW -1.7%), Royal Gold (RGLD -1.6%), Sandstorm Gold (SAND +0.2%) and Osisko Gold Royalties (OR -0.4%); the portfolio reportedly could fetch as much as $1B.
Orion, one of the world's biggest mining-focused P-E firms, was founded in 2013 by U.S. mining investor Oskar Lewnowski, a founding partner of the Red Kite mining hedge fund.
