HCI Group Real Estate Division acquires 100% ownership Of Newly-Built Florida Shopping Center

Greenleaf Capital, the real estate division of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) acquired full ownership of the 49,995 sq. ft. Pineda Landings Shopping Center by purchasing its co-developer’s 10% interest in the center.

$3.9M has been invested since the development began in 2014, subject to a $9.4M construction mortgage loan, currently valued at approx. $17M. The construction mortgage loan is due in February 2017, but can be converted to a three-year loan.

Greenleaf expects to contribute approx. $3.6M of pre-tax income to HCI 4Q16 due to these transactions.