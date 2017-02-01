Gladstone Commercial Announces Sale Of Franklin Township for $12.8M

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) sold its 183,000 square foot industrial property located in Franklin Township, New Jersey for gross proceeds of $12.8M.

The single tenant class B facility had a remaining lease term of approximately 3.5 years at the time of the sale.

"This transaction is consistent with our capital recycling strategy that seeks to divest non-core assets outside of our target markets while growing and maintaining a best-in-class portfolio in strong secondary markets," said Matt Tucker, Managing Director of Gladstone Commercial.