NuStar Energy downgraded at Stifel following below consensus Q4

NuStar Energy (NS -1% ) is downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $52 price target at Stifel, after reporting below consensus Q4 results, including adjusted EBITDA of $141.4M vs. the $147M Wall Street estimate.

NS maintained 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $600M-$650M, although Stifel says its expectations are now at the low end, while growth capex guidance was adjusted lower due to a partial deferral of the PMI JV spending, along with other projects.

NS's Eagle Ford production levels continue to impact cash flows, although management sees a potential recovery in H2, and Stifel expects the partnership to continue to provide stable cash flows with a solid yield.