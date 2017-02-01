Sarepta down 5% on reimbursement headwinds facing Exondys 51

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT -5.4% ) slumps on modestly higher volume on the heels of analysts' reports that reimbursement for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) med Exondys 51 remains challenging. Shares are lost 23% of their value since the early January rally as investors lose confidence that insurers are on board with paying for the high-priced drug.

Piper Jaffray's Joshua Schimmer says "reimbursement has not been easy" although he maintains his Overweight rating on the stock. He adds that doctors appear "skeptical" about PTC Therapeutics' (PTCT +1.5% ) ataluren for nonsense mutation DMD.

Leerink's Joseph Schwartz writes that payers "appear to be denying coverage more often than paying for it." He rates the stock Market Perform with a $32 (10% upside) price target.

