More on Tupperware's Q4

Tupperware (TUP -4.7% ) reports net sales rose 3% in local currency in Q4.

Emerging markets expanded 8% in local currency and accounted for 65% of sales.

Established markets fell 4% in local currency.

Segment sales: Europe: $159.8M (-1%, +1% in local currency); Asia Pacific: $193.8M (-2%, -2% in local currency); Tupperware North America: $93.9M (-2%, +4% in local currency ); Beauty North America: $44.5M (-23%, -13% in local currency); South America: $108.9M (+39%, +31% in local currency).

Gross margin rate slipped 40 bps to 67.3%.

Operating margin rate improved 160 bps to 17.4%.

Total sales force +1% Y/Y to 3.1M; active sellers down 8% Y/Y.

Q1 Guidance: Sales: +2%; Tax rate: 25%; Net income: $43M to $45.5M. Adjusted net income: $45.5M to $48M; Diluted EPS: $0.84 to $0.89; Adjusted EPS: $0.89 to $0.94 Average number of diluted shares: 50.9M.

FY2017 Guidance: Sales: +2%; GAAP Tax rate: 25%; Net income: $217M to $222.2M. Adjusted net income:$228.1M to $233.2M; Diluted EPS: $4.26 to $4.36; Adjusted EPS: $4.47 to $4.57; Average number of diluted shares: 51M.