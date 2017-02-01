Credit Suisse, Bernstein sidelined on Advanced Micro Devices

Raising target from $7 to $10.50 following Advanced Micro Devices' Q4 2016 reporting, Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer notes positives including the company's balance sheet and liquidity improvement given recent funding, WSA renegotiation lending to flexibility and greater credibility with respect to roadmap, upcoming Zen and Vega launches, and valuable IP and still likely associated monetization over the coming 6 months. However, considers underspending relative to peers on R&D an offset to these indicators, expecting R&D to grow at approximately 50% the pace of revenue in upcoming quarters. Suggests muted leverage as a result despite marking a smart long-term option. Reiterates Neutral rating.

Bernstein analyst Stacy Rasgon, increasing target from $7.50 to $8, notes offsets to near-term revenue and gross margin upside from greater operating expenses and reduced licensing gains for 2017. Further: "Additionally, while guidance was decent, it didn’t really show any signs of inflections just yet. This may be AMD’s last hurrah; as expectations (and the shares) have been rising steadily investors are going to want to see the fruits of the company’s labors translate into meaningful financial upside at some point soon. Additionally, given likely channel dynamics it will probably be 2018 before we know if gains, if any, are sustainable. Maybe it can happen (we would like to believe it could), but it still requires a leap of faith we’re not quite prepared to make." Reiterates Market perform.

Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE:AMD) $11.77, +13.50% .

Earlier (February 1, 2017): Advanced Micro Devices raised to $14 target at Canaccord Genuity