SPDR declares monthly distributions

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) - $0.0867. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.27%.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TLO) - $0.1465. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.84%.

SPDR Barclays Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDS) - $0.1225. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.33%.

SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) - $0.1443. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.99%.

SPDR SSGA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) - $0.0353. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.00%.

SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) - $0.0529. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.41%.

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) - $0.1283. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.51%.

SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (BATS:STOT) - $0.0873. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.90%.

Payable Feb. 9; for shareholders of record Feb. 3; ex-div Feb. 1. 30-Day Sec yield as of 1/30/2017.