Buy Cameco on weakness as company will protect itself, analyst says

Cameco (CCJ -12.3% ) tumbles more than 10% as it prepares to fight Tokyo Electric Power's attempt to terminate a multi-year supply contract that would be worth $1.3B in revenue through 2028.

CCJ CEO Tim Gitzel is "confident that Tepco’s force majeure complaint is without merit... It is our opinion that Tepco simply doesn’t like the terms they agreed to, particularly the price, and want to escape from the agreement.”

Dundee analyst David Talbot agrees that the Tepco contract termination may have as much to do with pricing of the contracts as the current lack of need for uranium and says shares should be bought on weakness, noting that CCJ has gone to arbitration before over canceled contracts and won (Source: Bloomberg First Word).

In his defense of CCJ, Dundee says the potential loss of deliveries represents less than 3% of annual sales and within the typical sales range, and that the company would have met guidance if the termination had happened last year.