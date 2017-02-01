Affiliated Managers continues post-earnings advance

It's day three of gains for Affiliated Managers Group (AMG +2.4% ) following Monday's earnings beat, initiation of a dividend, and buyback announcement.

Reiterating his Outperform rating (though lowering the PT to $195 from $200), Credit Suisse's Craig Siegenthaler says low expectations are one reason behind the positive reaction, and the guide for $200M in buybacks over the next five months should allow management to defend the stock when it dips below intrinsic value.

New revenue and fee per average AUM disclosure is also giving investors comfort that downward fee trends aren't as bad as feared.