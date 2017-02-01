Praxair opens hydrogen capture project at Dow Chemical’s Freeport ops

Praxair (PX -0.5% ) says it has launched operations at its new hydrogen recovery and processing plant to capture emissions from Dow Chemical’s (DOW +0.4% ) Freeport, Tex., campus and convert the byproduct into high-purity hydrogen used to make chemicals and plastics.

PX plans to link up the facility by June at the earliest with Dow’s nearly completed ethane cracker to manufacture 1.5M tons/year of ethylene, which is the primary building of most plastics; PX says it plant would prevent 300K tons/year of carbon emissions from the new cracker.

PX also signs a long-term contract with Dow to supply nitrogen to the company for use in its chemical production facility beginning in 2019.