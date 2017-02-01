Laurene Powell Jobs cuts Disney stake in half

Laurene Powell Jobs, widow of Apple honcho Steve Jobs, has cut her stake in Walt Disney (DIS +0.8% ) by half.

The move means she's no longer the company's biggest single shareholder. Filings indicate that she owned 64.3M shares at the end of 2016 -- a 4% stake, vs. about 128.3M shares at the end of 2015.

Steve Jobs in turn had transferred 138M shares of Disney he owned as part of Disney's acquisition of Pixar to a trust run by his wife.

In another filing, Disney confirmed BlackRock with a 5.2% stake in the company.