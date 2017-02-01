Arconic CEO Kleinfeld defends record as Elliott launches proxy fight

Arconic (ARNC +10% ) CEO Klaus Kleinfeld defends the company's performance since spinning off from Alcoa, a day after Elliott Management started a proxy fight, nominating five directors to ARNC's board and slamming Kleinfeld's leadership.

"Alcoa corporation would not exist if it hadn't been for me basically creating it," Kleinfeld tells CNBC, as he incited restructuring, introduced new capital efficiency measures, added value and grew the company's business, leading up to the "super-successful" separation from Alcoa.

"I'm on one point in full agreement with Elliott," Kleinfeld says. "There's a lot more you can get as a value, and we'll get it as we have done it in the past."