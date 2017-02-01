NYC not looking good for landlords - Equity Residential call

Equity Residential (EQR -1.7% ) COO David Santee made the NYC apartment market sound like a total disaster on the earnings call, reports Jake Mooney from S&P Global. He noted "crazy stuff" like three-four months of free rent.

The company is seeing a 3.5% decline in rent on new NYC leases, and a 2.1 increase for renewal rents. EQR has budgeted $4M for rent concessions in NYC this year.

NYC, says Santee, offers the highest potential for negative volatility in the company portfolio.

Turning to the West Coast, the company says rents fell "quicker and harder" than expected in San Francisco (via Bloomberg's Kara Wetzel).

CEO David Neithercut expects 2017 will mark the peak in new apartment deliveries.

