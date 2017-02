Thinly traded nano cap Moleculin Biotech (MBRX +42.1% ) is showing pre-equity offer bullishness on a 4x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 470K shares. The company is preparing for a public offering of 5M Units according to a prospectus filed recently. Each Unit will be comprised of one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase 1/4 of a share of common.

Its lead product candidate is annamycin, a member of a class of chemo agents called anthracyclines.