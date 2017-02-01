Tesla and 20 others test autonomous cars in California

Tesla (TSLA -0.8% ) started testing self-driving cars in California late last year, according to documents filed with the California Department of Motor Vehicles.

Data indicates that Tesla's rate of disengagement (human driver response) was 0.33 per autonomous mile for the four vehicles tested.

Full list of California self-driving program participants: Volkswagen, Mercedes Benz, Google. Delphi Automotive (NYSE:DLPH), Tesla Motors, Bosch, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), GM, Cruise LLC, BMW,Honda, Ford, Zoox Inc., Drive.ai Inc., Faraday & Future Inc., Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Wheego Electric Cars, Valeo North America, NextEV USA, Telenav, NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), AutoX Technologies.