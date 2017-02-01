Wedbush: Beating low guidance likely to continue in '18 for EA

Electronic Arts (EA -0.5% ) lost ground after hours last night despite an earnings beat, as it offered up conservative guidance -- and it's likely to stick with beating low expectations through 2018, says Wedbush.

Analyst Michael Pachter expects a strong year as the company's likely to "continue its pattern of conservative guidance and regular earnings upside."

Management is likely to guide to revenues of $5.2B and EPS of about $4.20 for 2018, Pachter believes. But he sees $5.4B and $4.40 EA pursues upside with the help of forex translation, which could "impact the upside by as much as $150M and $0.25 or so."

He has an Outperform rating and price target of $95, implying 14% upside.