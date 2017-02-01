Invesco declares monthly distributions

|About: Invesco Advantage Municip... (VKI)|By:, SA News Editor

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) - $0.0547.

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF)  - $0.0690.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) - $0.0535.

Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund (MUTF:XVTAX) - $0.0710.

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) - $0.0900.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (IHIT) - $0.0500.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) - $0.0344.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) - $0.0678.

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) - $0.0614.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) - $0.0521.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) - $0.0585.

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) - $0.0235.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) - $0.0636.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) - $0.0571.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) - $0.0620.

Payable Feb. 28; for shareholders of record Feb. 15; ex-div Feb. 13.

Press Release