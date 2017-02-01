Merged TechnipFMC initiated at Equal Weight at Barclays

TechnipFMC (FTI +0.3% ) is initiated with an Equal Weight rating and $38 price target at Barclays, which expects earnings will deteriorate the next 12 months and orders unlikely inflecting until H2 at the earliest.

The TechnipFMC merger brings together the premier subsea equipment manufacturer with the best-in-class in the E&C industry to form a unique offering in offshore development, the firm finds the industrial logic behind the combination sound and the offshore opportunity set compelling.

However, Barclays says it is still too early in the cycle to comfortably recommend the stock, and it does not yet have a handle on financial metrics and valuation.