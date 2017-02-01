BofI beats back the shorts

With short interest footing up to 35% of the float, BofI Holding (NASDAQ:BOFI) is not only the most-shorted U.S. bank, but it's the fifth most-shorted financial name.
As comparison, the second most-shorted lender is Banc of California at about 25% of the float.
Bears are betting the bank will be hit by a customer base that's riskier than the typical lender, writes Gillian Tan, and shorts have been pressed since last fall, when a former internal auditor filed suit alleging regulatory violations and false financial statements.
Strong performance has won out though, including again this week when BofI posted an FQ2 earnings beat. Shares are higher by 70% Y/Y, including more than a 50% run since the post-lawsuit tumble last fall.