BofI beats back the shorts

With short interest footing up to 35% of the float, BofI Holding (NASDAQ:BOFI) is not only the most-shorted U.S. bank, but it's the fifth most-shorted financial name.

As comparison, the second most-shorted lender is Banc of California at about 25% of the float.

Bears are betting the bank will be hit by a customer base that's riskier than the typical lender, writes Gillian Tan, and shorts have been pressed since last fall, when a former internal auditor filed suit alleging regulatory violations and false financial statements.