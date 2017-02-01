Cowen likes Social Point buyout for Take-Two, reiterates Buy

An acquisition of game developer Social Point should be accretive and provide diversity for Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO +1.3% ), says Cowen in reiterating its Outperform rating ahead of the company's earnings next Tuesday.

"The deal, which appears to be priced reasonably" -- $175M in cash and 1.48M unregistered Take-Two shares -- "makes Take-Two a top 20 mobile player," says analyst Doug Creutz.

"While we are mindful that integration risks are huge in creative business, Social Point will vault Take-Two into the top 20 mobile developers, brings competencies in mobile that could be applied to other TTWO franchises, and should help drive accretion to both EPS and operating cash flow in FY18," he writes.

Creutz has a price target of $58, implying upside of nearly 7%.