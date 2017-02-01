WEC Energy guides Q1 earnings below consensus, ups five-year capex view

WEC Energy (WEC -2.5% ) turns sharply lower after the company guided Q1 earnings below analyst consensus during its Q4 earnings call.

In the call, WEC guided Q1 EPS of $1.02-1.06 vs. $1.13 consensus, while reaffirming FY 2017 EPS of $3.06-$3.12 vs. $3.11 consensus.

WEC continues to expect long term 5%-7% EPS growth off a 2015 stand-alone Wisconsin energy base of $2.76/share, and says dividend growth will continue in-line with EPS growth.

WEC also raises its five-year caex guidance to $9.7B vs. previous expectations of $9.2B, with the new plan including natural gas storage and new investments.