Viacom moves CMT, TV Land into new group

As it continues reshuffling organizations in the wake of Bob Bakish's ascent to leadership, Viacom (VIA -1.6% , VIAB -1.5% ) is moving CMT and TV Land into its Global Entertainment Group.

Bakish's move to the permanent CEO role for Viacom came with a holdover job in charge of Global Entertainment, for which he was set to get a separate, $2.5M salary.

In its new home, the two networks (formerly in the Kids and Family Group) will be the responsibility of Kevin Kay, who will continue to run Spike.