JPMorgan does cross-selling too

There's nothing illegal about cross-selling, but as Wells Fargo found out, incentives can push employees to put the customer second.

According to former employees at JPMorgan, that lender's private bankers felt plenty of pressure to steer the bank's wealthiest clients into products that may not have been the best choices, but did generate fat fees.

No one is alleging the opening of any false accounts a la Wells Fargo, and JPMorgan spokesman Darin Oduyoye reminds bankers don't receive commissions.

But according to the story by Bloomberg's Neil Weinberg, seven people who worked at various roles in JPMorgan's Private Bank said they functioned more as salespeople than advisers. They describe "war room" meetings to start the day, the tracking of sales targets on whiteboards, and "scorecards" which measured how much revenue they generated, but not how client investments were performing.

While they weren't explicitly pushed to sell in-house funds, they say meeting revenue targets was next to impossible without doing so.

Jamie Dimon in 2012: “Cross-selling is a big deal. And we do an exceptionally good job at cross-selling. We think we’re among the best out there."