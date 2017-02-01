Anadarko optimistic but to maintain caution in H1, CEO says

Anadarko Petroleum (APC -2.1% ) is lower after reported a bigger than expected Q4 loss, as cost cuts failed to offset the impact of weak oil prices.

In today's earnings conference call, CEO Al Walker said APC will try to keep its capital spending cash-flow neutral in H1, and that the company is "largely done" with asset sales, including in Mozambique, after selling off more than $4B in assets last year and another $3.5B in sales expected to close during Q1.

Walker sees a “very good chance” that WTI crude averages $60/bbl this year, and with APC's cash hoard and income rising alongside crude prices, the company could fund an expansion of its drilling operations in the Delaware Basin in Texas, the DJ Basin in Colorado and the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

APC says Q4 oil and gas sales volumes averaged 774K boe/day, slightly lower than in the year-ago quarter when it reported 779K boe/day.