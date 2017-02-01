Fed like 'deer in headlights' - bank economist

"The world has turned upside down with Donald Trump storming into Washington and the Fed does nothing,” says Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi economist Chris Rupkey.

Yellen and team are in the "Team Trump crosshairs," says Rupkey, and thus afraid to voice much hawkish sentiment.

Rates are too low for this economy, he argues, and with the expansion nearing nine years old, the Fed tightening cycle has "barely gotten out of the gate."

Rates have been so low for so long that the institution is at risk from those in Congress and the administration who would like to rewrite its mandate and governance.

The central bank thinks it has "all the time in the world," but "time is running out," he says.

Source: Bloomberg