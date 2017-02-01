Instinet reiterates Xilinx at Reduce

Analyst Romit Shah, having initially downgraded Xilinx (XLNX -1.2% ) early last month, reissues that stance following Xilinx's Q3 2017 reporting.

Notes: "Results last week indicate that revenues grew 4.6% to $2.3 billion in calendar 2016, below growth of 6.7% for Intel’s PSG unit and 7.1% for Lattice. As such, Xilinx’s FPGA share declined 50 bps to 51.2%.This performance is surprising considering that it coincided with merger integration efforts between Altera and Intel and a clear lead at the advanced process nodes (28/20/16nm). We believe investors should be asking management why they didn’t deliver better growth with one of the best product portfolios in 2016."

Further considers perception of Xilinx as a "stealth play on AI" relatively immaterial, with revenue to that end not expected to reach a $100M level until 2020, representing less than 10% of overall sales, as well as given comparison to Nvidia's present estimated annual run-rate of $800M-$1B.